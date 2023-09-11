What is the on-road price of Tata Altroz in North Lakhimpur? The on-road price of Tata Altroz XE Petrol in North Lakhimpur is Rs 7,42,102.

What will be the RTO charges for Tata Altroz in North Lakhimpur? In North Lakhimpur, the RTO charges for the Tata Altroz XE Petrol will be Rs 40,167.

What will be the Insurance charges for Tata Altroz in North Lakhimpur? The insurance Charges for the Tata Altroz XE Petrol in North Lakhimpur is Rs 41,535.

What is the detailed breakup of Tata Altroz in North Lakhimpur? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Tata Altroz in North Lakhimpur is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 6,59,900, RTO - Rs. 40,167, Insurance - Rs. 41,535, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Tata Altroz in ##cityName## as Rs. 7,42,102 .

What is the on-road price of Tata Altroz Top Model? Top model of Tata Altroz is Tata XZ Plus Diesel and the on road price in North Lakhimpur is Rs. 8,54,270.

What is the on road price of Tata Altroz? Tata Altroz's on-road price in North Lakhimpur starts at Rs. 7,42,102 and rises to Rs. 8,54,270. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.