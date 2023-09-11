What is the on-road price of Tata Altroz in Cooch Behar? The on-road price of Tata Altroz XE Petrol in Cooch Behar is Rs 7,67,268.

What will be the RTO charges for Tata Altroz in Cooch Behar? In Cooch Behar, the RTO charges for the Tata Altroz XE Petrol will be Rs 68,570.

What will be the Insurance charges for Tata Altroz in Cooch Behar? The insurance Charges for the Tata Altroz XE Petrol in Cooch Behar is Rs 38,298.

What is the detailed breakup of Tata Altroz in Cooch Behar? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Tata Altroz in Cooch Behar is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 6,59,900, RTO - Rs. 68,570, Insurance - Rs. 38,298, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Tata Altroz in ##cityName## as Rs. 7,67,268 .

What is the on-road price of Tata Altroz Top Model? Top model of Tata Altroz is Tata XZ Plus Diesel and the on road price in Cooch Behar is Rs. 8,77,695.

What is the on road price of Tata Altroz? Tata Altroz's on-road price in Cooch Behar starts at Rs. 7,67,268 and rises to Rs. 8,77,695. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.