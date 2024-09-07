What is the on-road price of Skoda Slavia in Vijaywada? The on-road price of Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Vijaywada is Rs. 17.38 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Slavia in Vijaywada? The RTO charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Vijaywada amount to Rs. 1.67 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Vijaywada? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Vijaywada is Rs. 25,039.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Slavia in Vijaywada? The insurance charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Vijaywada are Rs. 61,906, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.