What is the on-road price of Skoda Slavia in Sonipat? The on-road price of Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Sonipat is Rs. 17.03 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Slavia in Sonipat? The RTO charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Sonipat amount to Rs. 1.33 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Sonipat? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Sonipat is Rs. 24,503.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Slavia in Sonipat? The insurance charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Sonipat are Rs. 60,418, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.