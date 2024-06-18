Skoda Slavia on road price in Sirsa starts from Rs. 12.08 Lakhs. The on road price for Skoda Slavia top variant goes up to Rs. 17.55 Lakhs in Sirsa. Skoda Slavia comes with a choice of 1498 cc Petrol engine Skoda Slavia on road price in Sirsa starts from Rs. 12.08 Lakhs. The on road price for Skoda Slavia top variant goes up to Rs. 17.55 Lakhs in Sirsa. Skoda Slavia comes with a choice of 1498 cc Petrol engine options. The lowest price model is Skoda Slavia Classic 1.0L TSI MT and the most priced model is Skoda Slavia Signature 1.5L TSI MT. The Skoda Slavia on road price in Sirsa for 999.0 cc to 1498 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 12.08 - 17.55 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Slavia dealers and showrooms in Sirsa for best offers. Skoda Slavia on road price breakup in Sirsa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Skoda Slavia is mainly compared to Hyundai Verna which starts at Rs. 10.96 Lakhs in Sirsa and MG RC-6 starting at Rs. 18 Lakhs in Sirsa. Variants On-Road Price Skoda Slavia Classic 1.0L TSI MT ₹ 12.08 Lakhs Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI MT ₹ 15.76 Lakhs Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT ₹ 17.03 Lakhs Skoda Slavia Signature 1.5L TSI MT ₹ 17.55 Lakhs