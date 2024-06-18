HT Auto
Skoda Slavia On Road Price in Secunderabad

4 out of 5
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
4 out of 5
12.7 - 21.2 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Secunderabad
Slavia Price in Secunderabad

Skoda Slavia on road price in Secunderabad starts from Rs. 13.06 Lakhs. The on road price for Skoda Slavia top variant goes up to Rs. 18.96 Lakhs in Secunderabad. Skoda Slavia comes with a choice of 1498 cc Petrol engine

VariantsOn-Road Price
Skoda Slavia Classic 1.0L TSI MT₹ 13.06 Lakhs
Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI MT₹ 16.37 Lakhs
Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT₹ 18.40 Lakhs
Skoda Slavia Signature 1.5L TSI MT₹ 18.96 Lakhs
Skoda Slavia Variant Wise Price List in Secunderabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Classic 1.0L TSI MT
₹13.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,69,000
RTO
1,89,730
Insurance
46,483
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Hyderabad
(Price not available in Secunderabad)
13,05,713
EMI@28,065/mo
Signature 1.0L TSI MT
₹16.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Signature 1.0L TSI AT
₹18.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Signature 1.5L TSI MT
₹18.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Skoda Slavia News

The Skoda Slavia and Kushaq get a revised nomenclature for its variants that will now be called Classic, Signature and Prestige
Skoda Kushaq & Slavia prices reduced on all variants. Check new prices
18 Jun 2024
Skoda Kushaq shares is underpinnings with the Volkswagen Taigun.
Skoda to offer 6 airbags as standard with Slavia and Kushaq
30 Apr 2024
The Skoda Slavia Style Editon is about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 more expensive than the standard Style variant
Skoda Slavia Style Editon launched at 19.13 lakh. Limited to just 500 units
14 Feb 2024
Skoda Auto has announced to have produced 52,000 vehicles in India. Moreover, India will act as an export hub for the company's operations in Vietnam.
Skoda Kushaq and Slavia CKD kits to be exported from India. Check details
24 Jan 2024
Skoda Kushaq compact SUV (top) and Slavia premium sedan (bottom) has helped the Czech carmaker to clock one lakh sales in the last two years.
Skoda Kushaq SUV, Slavia sedan prices hiked, to cost up to 1 lakh more
5 Jan 2024
Skoda Slavia Videos

Skoda Slavia will take on Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna besides the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.
With Slavia, Skoda promises to re-energize mid-size sedan segment: Zac Hollis
7 Mar 2022
Skoda has launched a more powerful Slavia mid-size sedan with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine.
Skoda Slavia 1.5-litre TSI: First Drive Review
3 Mar 2022
Skoda Slavia
2022 Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI: First Drive Review
28 Feb 2022
Skoda Slavia will take on rivals like the Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City.
Skoda Slavia sedan unveiled: First Impressions
22 Nov 2021
Skoda Slavia has been showcased by the Czech carmaker ahead of its global debut next month.
Watch: Skoda Slavia in action ahead of official debut
27 Oct 2021
