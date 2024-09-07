What is the on-road price of Skoda Slavia in Morbi? The on-road price of Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Morbi is Rs. 16.46 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Slavia in Morbi? The RTO charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Morbi amount to Rs. 74,441, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Morbi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Morbi is Rs. 23,687.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Slavia in Morbi? The insurance charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Morbi are Rs. 61,906, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.