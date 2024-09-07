What is the on-road price of Skoda Slavia in Hardoi? The on-road price of Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Hardoi is Rs. 17.33 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Slavia in Hardoi? The RTO charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Hardoi amount to Rs. 1.63 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Hardoi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Hardoi is Rs. 24,936.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Slavia in Hardoi? The insurance charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Hardoi are Rs. 60,418, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.