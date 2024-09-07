What is the on-road price of Skoda Slavia in Bareilly? The on-road price of Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Bareilly is Rs. 17.33 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Slavia in Bareilly? The RTO charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Bareilly amount to Rs. 1.63 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Bareilly? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Bareilly is Rs. 24,936.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Slavia in Bareilly? The insurance charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Bareilly are Rs. 60,418, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.