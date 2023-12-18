Saved Articles

Renault Kiger On Road Price in Narayangaon

6.5 - 11.23 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Narayangaon
Kiger Price in Narayangaon

Renault Kiger on road price in Narayangaon starts from Rs. 6.83 Lakhs. The on road price for Renault Kiger top variant goes up to Rs. 7.86 Lakhs in Narayangaon.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Renault Kiger RXE MT Dual Tone₹ 6.83 Lakhs
Renault Kiger RXL MT₹ 7.63 Lakhs
Renault Kiger RXE MT₹ 6.60 Lakhs
Renault Kiger RXL MT Dual Tone₹ 7.86 Lakhs
...Read More

Renault Kiger Variant Wise Price List in Narayangaon

RXE MT Dual Tone
₹6.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,84,030
RTO
69,243
Insurance
28,907
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Narayangaon
6,82,680
EMI@14,673/mo
RXL MT
₹7.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Manual
View breakup
RXE MT
₹6.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Manual
View breakup
RXL MT Dual Tone
₹7.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Manual
View breakup
Renault Kiger Alternatives

Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Punch Price in Narayangaon
Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

7.79 - 14.89 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Sonet Price in Narayangaon
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

6 - 10.86 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Magnite Price in Narayangaon
Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
KUV100 NXT Price in Narayangaon

Renault Kiger News

Renault is hoping Kiger is able to storm the sub-compact SUV by making use of its sporty looks and a spacious cabin. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Renault Kiger first drive review: French SUV renaissance tailor-made for India
18 Dec 2023
The Renault Kiger gets the maximum benefits of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>65,000, while the Kwid and Triber get benefits worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000
Renault Kwid, Triber & Kiger get year-end discounts up to 65,000. Check out
10 Dec 2023
Renault Kardian measures 4.12 metres in length.
Renault Kardian SUV unveiled globally, looks inspired by Kiger. Check it out
26 Oct 2023
The offers extend to the Renault Kwid, Triber and Kiger, with benefits for private and corporate buyers, and special discounts for rural customers
Renault rolls out special offers for the festive season, benefits up to 65,000 on Kwid, Triber & Kiger
18 Oct 2023
Renault has introduced a new Urban Night limited edition versions of its popular models Kwid, Triber and Kiger in India.
Renault launches limited special editions of Kiger, Triber and Kwid ahead of festive season
1 Sept 2023
Renault Kiger Videos

Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger SUVs secure four-star rating at Global NCAP.
Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger SUVs secure four-star rating at Global NCAP
15 Feb 2022
Renault Kiger SUV is the most affordable sub-compact SUV in India.
Renault Kiger 2021: First drive review
22 Feb 2021
Kiger may clearly have a similar face to Kwid but there's much happening elsewhere to give it its own unique identity. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Renault Kiger SUV: What is good, and what is not
2 Mar 2021
Renault Kiger SUV made its global debut in India on January 28.
Renault Kiger SUV unveiled: First look
29 Jan 2021
Renault is expected to relaunch the new generation Duster SUV in India by 2025. The compact SUV was earlier pulled out by the French auto giant due to stricter emission norms.
India-bound 2024 Renault Duster SUV: First look
1 Dec 2023
Renault Kiger FAQs

The on-road price of Renault Kiger RXE MT in Narayangaon is Rs 6,59,798.
In Narayangaon, the RTO charges for the Renault Kiger RXE MT will be Rs 67,043.
The Renault Kiger RXE MT's insurance charges in Narayangaon are Rs 28,225.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Renault Kiger base variant in Narayangaon: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,64,030, RTO - Rs. 67,043, Insurance - Rs. 28,225, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Renault Kiger in ##cityName## is Rs. 6,59,798.
The top model of the Renault Kiger is the Renault RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 7,85,646 in Narayangaon.
The on-road price of Renault Kiger in Narayangaon starts at Rs. 6,59,798 and goes upto Rs. 7,85,646. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for the base variant of the Renault Kiger in Narayangaon will be Rs. 13,378. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

