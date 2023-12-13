AstorPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
MG Astor Front Left Side
View all Images

MG Astor

Launched in Oct 2021

3.7
3 Reviews
₹10 - 18.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Astor Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1462.0 - 1490.0 cc

Astor: 1349.0 - 1498.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 16.84 kmpl

Astor: 14.34-15.43 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 120.49 bhp

Astor: 108.0 - 138.0 bhp

MG Astor Latest Update

Latest News:

2025 MG Astor: Shine and Select variants now get more features. Check what all has changed
MG Astor 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine discontinued

Introduction

The MG Astor has received a 2025 model year update, introducing additional features while retaining its existing design and mechanical specifications. The compact SUV continues to be available across multiple trims with a petrol powertrain and competes in the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment.

MG Astor Price:

The MG Astor is available in five broad trims: Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. The pricing for the Astor ranges between 11.30 lakh and 17.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

When was the MG Astor launched?

The MG Astor was first launched in India in October 2021. The mid-size SUV received a 2025 model year update in February 2025, with which it brought more features to the Shine and Select variants.

How many variants and colour options are available for the MG Astor?

MG Astor Variants
Astor Sprint₹10 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers
Astor Shine₹12.12 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers
Astor Select₹13.44 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers
Astor Select 1.5 MT Blackstorm₹13.78 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Check Offers
Astor Select CVT₹14.47 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
Astor Select 1.5 CVT Blackstorm₹14.81 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Wireless Charger
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
Astor Sharp Pro₹15.21 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Check Offers
Astor 100-Year Edition 1.5 MT₹15.41 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Wireless Charger
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers
Astor Sharp Pro CVT₹16.49 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers
Astor 100-Year Edition 1.5 CVT₹16.73 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Wireless Charger
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers
Astor Savvy Pro CVT₹17.46 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers
Astor Savvy Pro Sangria CVT₹17.56 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers
Astor Savvy Pro Sangria Turbo AT₹18.35 Lakhs*
1349 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

MG Astor Expert Review

4.5 out of 5

Pros

Loaded with features, including ADASGood designWell-appointed cabin

Cons

No diesel engineNot the most spacious in the cabin

MG Motor has a clear and unwavering focus on SUVs and the latest manifestation of this determined foray into the Indian market comes in the form of the MG Motor Astor SUV. Not that the heavily-populated, intensely-fought mid-size SUV space in the country needed yet another player but there is still a large scope. And MG is hoping that Astor is able to not just enter the fight as a fringe player but flex muscles to mount a credible challenge as well. It may not be easy but does the Astor have what it takes to compete?

READ MORE

MG Astor Images

18 images
MG Astor Colours

MG Astor is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Green with black roof
Havana grey
Candy white with black roof
Starry black
Aurora silver
Candy white
Glaze red

MG Astor Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque144-220 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage15.43 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1349 - 1498 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
MG Astor comparison with similar cars

MG Astor
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Punch EV
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Hyundai Creta
Honda Elevate
Tata Curvv
Mahindra Thar
Skoda Kushaq
₹10 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹12.49 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹9.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹12.76 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹11.42 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹11.11 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹11.91 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹10 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹11.5 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹10.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
User Rating
4.1
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
23 Reviews
User Rating
4.9
7 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
31 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
128 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
45 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
39 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
109 Reviews
User Rating
-
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
4/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
4/5
Safety Rating*
5/5
Power
138 bhp
Power
-
Power
-
Power
103 bhp
Power
91 bhp
Power
113 bhp
Power
119 bhp
Power
116 bhp
Power
130 bhp
Power
148 bhp
Torque
220 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
-
Torque
134.2 Nm
Torque
122 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
145 Nm
Torque
260 Nm
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
190 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
208 mm
Ground Clearance
226 mm
Ground Clearance
188 mm
Length
4323 mm
Length
3994 mm
Length
3857 mm
Length
3985 mm
Length
4345 mm
Length
4330 mm
Length
4312 mm
Length
4308 mm
Length
3985 mm
Length
4225 mm
Height
1650 mm
Height
1616 mm
Height
1633 mm
Height
1720 mm
Height
1645 mm
Height
1635 mm
Height
1650 mm
Height
1630 mm
Height
1844 mm
Height
1612 mm
Width
1809 mm
Width
1811 mm
Width
1742 mm
Width
1645 mm
Width
1795 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1810 mm
Width
1820 mm
Width
1760 mm
Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Turning Radius
5 metres
Turning Radius
5.7 metres
Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Boot Space
488 litres
Boot Space
350 litres
Boot Space
366 litres
Boot Space
208 litres
Boot Space
265 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
458 litres
Boot Space
500 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
385 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
-
Transmission
-
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Currently viewingAstor vs Nexon EVAstor vs Punch EVAstor vs JimnyAstor vs Grand VitaraAstor vs CretaAstor vs ElevateAstor vs CurvvAstor vs TharAstor vs Kushaq
MG Astor User Reviews & Ratings

3.67
3 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
1
4 & above
2
5 rating
0
Write a Review
Road Prince
This car makes me feel young and dashing. It has a smart look, and its high speed doubles the excitement. The performance is smooth. It's overall the best.By: Sanjay Jayantilal Vora (Dec 25, 2024)
Read Full Review
First Experience
Excellent product and good value for money. Overall, good and stylish car for family. Dashbord is fancy and good looking. Music system is also very nice.By: Karan Dixit (Apr 22, 2024)
Read Full Review
Feature rich car; low mileage
It’s a great car with best in class features and advance use of technology! Safe and sound, good design and comfort. However, the biggest flaw in this car is its mileage which is only around 11 kmpl for city rides. By: Rishabh (Mar 22, 2024)
Read Full Review
Read all Reviews

