Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Front Left Side
MERCEDES-BENZ AMG C 43

Launched in Nov 2023

₹99.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
AMG C 43 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1993.0 - 2999.0 cc

AMG C 43: 1991.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 11.02 kmpl

AMG C 43: 10 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 381.7 bhp

AMG C 43: 402.0 bhp

View all AMG C 43 Specs and Features

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Latest Update

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Variants
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 price starts at ₹ 99.4 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
AMG C 43 4MATIC₹99.4 Lakhs*
1991 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Images

24 images
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Colours

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Spectral blue
White
High tech silver
Polar white
Obsidian black

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque500 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage10 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1991 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed250 Kmph
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 comparison with similar cars

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Audi RS5
Audi S5 Sportback
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53
₹98 Lakhs*
₹78.5 Lakhs*
₹1.13 Cr*
₹80.49 Lakhs*
₹1.02 Cr*
Airbags
7
Airbags
-
Airbags
6
Airbags
10
Airbags
7
Power
402 bhp
Power
375 bhp
Power
444 bhp
Power
349 bhp
Power
429 bhp
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
600 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
520 Nm
Length
4791 mm
Length
5092 mm
Length
4783
Length
4765
Length
4953
Height
1450 mm
Height
1493 mm
Height
1409
Height
1390
Height
1447
Width
2033 mm
Width
-
Width
1866
Width
1845
Width
1852
Boot Space
455 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
465
Boot Space
465
Boot Space
371
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Mileage

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43's petrol variant is 10 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 4MATIC comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
10 kmpl

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Videos

Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
20 Dec 2023

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 EMI

1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 99.4 Lakhs*
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹99.4 Lakhs*
EMI ₹177733.7/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

