Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022]

4 out of 5
5.58 - 9.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Key Specs
Engine1197.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Baleno [2019-2022] specs and features

About Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022]

Latest Update

  • Maruti Suzuki WagonR to Baleno: Save up to ₹59,000 in May
  • Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Which car should you choose

    • Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    In India, Maruti Suzuki launched the Baleno facelift in 2019. Its petrol engines have been upgraded to BS6 spec, in addition to an external and equipment upgrade. In a nutshell, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the company's premium hatchback. Maruti's premium Nexa stores sell the ...Read More

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Variants & Price

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] price starts at ₹ 5.58 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 9.46 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] comes in 9 variants. Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] top variant price is ₹ 8.9 Lakhs.

    Fuel Type:
    All
    Transmission:
    All
    Sigma
    5.58 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Delta
    6.36 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Zeta
    6.97 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Delta Dualjet
    7.25 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Alpha
    7.58 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Delta Automatic
    7.68 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Zeta Dualjet
    7.86 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Zeta Automatic
    8.29 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Alpha Automatic
    8.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View All Variants
    *Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Specifications and Features

    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Engine Type
    1.2L VVT
    Max Power
    82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Mileage
    19.56
    Keyless Start
    Yes
    Engine
    1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Sunroof
    No
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    View all Baleno [2019-2022] specs and features

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Mileage

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022]'s petrol variant is 21.01. Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] petrol comes with a 37 litre fuel tank.

    Select Variant:
    Sigma
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    21.01
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] News

    View All
    Maruti Suzuki is offering heavy discounts on its models like Baleno and WagonR in May.
    Maruti Suzuki WagonR to Baleno: Save up to 59,000 in May
    8 May 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx sub-4-metre SUV comes based on the Baleno premium hatchback.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Which car should you choose
    30 Apr 2023
    Tata Altroz CNG is the latest entrant in the CNG-powered premium hatchback segment of the Indian car market.
    Tata Altroz iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG vs Toyota Glanza CNG: Specs comparison
    20 Apr 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV, first-drive review: Baleno on steroids
    9 Apr 2023
    File photo of Maruti Suzuki Baleno.
    Get set to pay more for Baleno, Grand Vitara and other Maruti models from April
    23 Mar 2023

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Videos

    View All
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.35 lakh last month.
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: First Drive Review
    2 Mar 2022
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with new design language, called Crafted Futurism, It stands 3,990 mm in length, 1,500 mm in height, 1,745 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm.
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno launched: First look
    23 Feb 2022
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
    28 Apr 2023
    Maruti Baleno premium hatchback became the latest car from India's largest car manufacturer to fail Latin NCAP crash tests.
    Watch: Made-in-India Maruti Baleno fails to pass Latin NCAP crash tests
    29 Oct 2021
    Maruti Brezza will be the first sub-compact SUV in India to come with CNG variants.
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG to launch soon: Key things expected
    14 Nov 2022

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] FAQs

    The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has a mileage range of 19.5 - 23.8 kmpl.
    Among all Maruti Suzuki Baleno models, Alpha Automatic is the best model with full features. It's good to go with the Alpha Automatic variant of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.
    Boot space (Dikki) capacity of Maruti Suzuki Baleno is 339 liters.
    Fuel tank capacity of Maruti Suzuki Baleno is 37 liters.
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno price starts at Rs. 5,58,000 on ex. showroom, Delhi and It comes with 1197.0 cc engine. Whereas Baleno price starts at Rs. 5,58,000 ex. showroom, Delhi and It comes with 796.0 cc engine. Compare the two models to identify the best car for you.

