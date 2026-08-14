Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Key Specs
- Engine1197 cc
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space339 litres
- Drive TrainFWD
- Kerb Weight935 kg
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022]
|Rs. 5.58 LakhsOnwards
|82 bhp
|113 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|2
|-
|170
|339
|3995
|1745
|1510
|4.9
|Toyota Glanza
|Rs. 6.39 LakhsOnwards
|89 bhp
|113 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|-
|318 litres
|3990 mm
|1745 mm
|1500 mm
|4.9 metres
|Baleno [2019-2022]VSGlanza
|Maruti Suzuki Swift
|Rs. 5.79 LakhsOnwards
|80 bhp
|111.7 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|2
|163 mm
|265 litres
|3860 mm
|1735 mm
|1520 mm
|4.8 metres
|Baleno [2019-2022]VSSwift
|Maruti Suzuki Baleno
|Rs. 5.99 LakhsOnwards
|88 bhp
|113 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|-
|318 litres
|3990 mm
|1745 mm
|1500 mm
|4.85 metres
|Baleno [2019-2022]VSBaleno
|Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex
|Rs. 7.24 LakhsOnwards
|-
|89.6 bhp
|113.7 Nm
|Manual
|-
|-
|-
|335 L
|3655
|1620
|1675
|4.7 m
|Baleno [2019-2022]VSWagon R Bioflex
|Tata Tiago NRG
|Rs. 7.2 LakhsOnwards
|84 bhp
|95 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|2
|-
|177 mm
|-
|3802 mm
|1677 mm
|1537 mm
|-
|Baleno [2019-2022]VSTiago NRG
|Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
|Rs. 4.99 LakhsOnwards
|90 bhp
|113.7 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|335 litres
|3655 mm
|1620 mm
|1675 mm
|4.7 metres
|Baleno [2019-2022]VSWagon R
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Airbags
|Yes
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|1197 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022]'s petrol variant is 21.01 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Sigma comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.
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