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MARUTI SUZUKI Baleno [2019-2022]

₹5.58 - 8.9 Lakhs*
4.7
1
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Alternatives

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Baleno [2019-2022]vsGlanza
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Baleno [2019-2022]vsTiago NRG
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Baleno [2019-2022]vsGrand i10 Nios

Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1197 cc
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    339 litres
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    935 kg
View All Baleno [2019-2022] SpecsView specs icon

Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Variants

Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] price starts at ₹ 5.58 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 8.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] comes in 9 variants. Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022]'s top variant is Alpha Automatic.
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Petrol
Automatic
Manual
9 Variants Available
Baleno [2019-2022] Sigma
₹5.58 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Baleno [2019-2022] Delta
₹6.36 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Baleno [2019-2022] Zeta
₹6.97 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Baleno [2019-2022].
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] image
Rs. 5.58 LakhsOnwards
4.71
82 bhp113 NmManual, Automatic2-1703393995174515104.9
Toyota GlanzaToyota Glanza imageRs. 6.39 LakhsOnwards
4.4601
89 bhp113 NmManual, Automatic6--318 litres3990 mm1745 mm1500 mm4.9 metresBaleno [2019-2022]VSGlanza
Maruti Suzuki SwiftMaruti Suzuki Swift imageRs. 5.79 LakhsOnwards
4.0610
80 bhp111.7 NmManual, Automatic2
1/5
163 mm265 litres3860 mm1735 mm1520 mm4.8 metresBaleno [2019-2022]VSSwift
Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Baleno imageRs. 5.99 LakhsOnwards
4.3962
88 bhp113 NmManual, Automatic6--318 litres3990 mm1745 mm1500 mm4.85 metresBaleno [2019-2022]VSBaleno
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R BioflexMaruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex imageRs. 7.24 LakhsOnwards-89.6 bhp113.7 NmManual---335 L3655162016754.7 mBaleno [2019-2022]VSWagon R Bioflex
Tata Tiago NRGTata Tiago NRG imageRs. 7.2 LakhsOnwards
4.699
84 bhp95 NmManual, Automatic2-177 mm-3802 mm1677 mm1537 mm-Baleno [2019-2022]VSTiago NRG
Maruti Suzuki Wagon RMaruti Suzuki Wagon R imageRs. 4.99 LakhsOnwards
3.9725
90 bhp113.7 NmManual, Automatic6
1/5
-335 litres3655 mm1620 mm1675 mm4.7 metresBaleno [2019-2022]VSWagon R

Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Images

Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Image 1
Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Image 2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Image 3
Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Image 4
Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Image 5
Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Image 6

Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] User Reviews & Ratings

4Engine & Performance
4Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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User Reviews

Overall best car
Looks, design and build quality is awesome. Engine is also good. Overall good experience with this car.
By: Sooraj garg (Jul 22, 2025)
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Related News

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will come with a host of changes on the design front, while mechanically it could get a new turbo-petrol motor. (Representational image)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift to debut on September 5. Top 3 changes to expect
14 Aug 2026
Maruti Suzuki’s YMC electric MPV test mule appears alongside the Baleno and Brezza facelift prototypes.
Maruti Suzuki YMC spied in clearer video; Baleno, Brezza facelifts also visible
19 May 2026
Toyota Starlet is just a rebadged version of the Toyota Glanza and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Toyota Starlet scores 0 stars in Global NCAP crash test
13 May 2026
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift test mule was recently spotted on Indian roads, and it comes with upgrades to the design, feature suite, and potentially a new hybrid engine option
Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift spotted testing; Will it finally get a hybrid?
20 Apr 2026
The updated Suzuki Baleno has improved its Latin NCAP safety rating after gaining six airbags
Made-in-India Suzuki Baleno scores 2-star rating in Latin NCAP after safety updates
18 Dec 2025
View all
 Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Related News

Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Specifications and Features

Body TypeHatchback
AirbagsYes
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Baleno [2019-2022] specs and features

Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022]'s petrol variant is 21.01 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Sigma comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Sigma
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
21.01

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