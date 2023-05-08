|Engine
|1197.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
Latest Update
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
In India, Maruti Suzuki launched the Baleno facelift in 2019. Its petrol engines have been upgraded to BS6 spec, in addition to an external and equipment upgrade. In a nutshell, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the company's premium hatchback. Maruti's premium Nexa stores sell the ...Read More
Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] price starts at ₹ 5.58 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 9.46 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] comes in 9 variants. Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] top variant price is ₹ 8.9 Lakhs.
Sigma
₹5.58 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Delta
₹6.36 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zeta
₹6.97 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Delta Dualjet
₹7.25 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Alpha
₹7.58 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Delta Automatic
₹7.68 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Zeta Dualjet
₹7.86 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zeta Automatic
₹8.29 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Alpha Automatic
₹8.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022]'s petrol variant is 21.01. Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] petrol comes with a 37 litre fuel tank.