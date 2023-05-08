Latest Update

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

In India, Maruti Suzuki launched the Baleno facelift in 2019. Its petrol engines have been upgraded to BS6 spec, in addition to an external and equipment upgrade. In a nutshell, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the company's premium hatchback. Maruti's premium Nexa stores sell the vehicle, which comes with a choice of petrol and mild-hybrid petrol engines. Manual transmissions are conventional, although a petrol-CVT automatic transmission is also available. Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha are the four variations available on the automobile. It comes in five colours that include Pearl Arctic White, Premium Silver Metallic, Nexa Blue, Pearl Phoenix Red, and Magma Grey Metallic. The Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz, and Honda Jazz are all competitors to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Car Exteriors:

A revised front bumper, LED headlamps, new fog lights, new alloy wheels, and LED tail lights are amongst the exterior highlights of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. It has a length of 3,995mm, a width of 1,745mm, and a height of 1,510mm, with a wheelbase of 2,520mm.

Cabin comfort and interior:

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno features a black and blue interior theme, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Maruti's SmartPlay Studio app, UV cut glass, steering-mounted controls, engine start-stop button, automatic climate control, and a height-adjustable driver seat on the inside. The ride and handling of the Baleno are comfortable, and the controls are simple, with a seating capacity of five people.

Engine and Speed:

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with two tuning options: basic and dual-jet. The former generates 82bhp and 113 Nm of torque, while the latter generates 89bhp and 113 Nm of torque because of the brand's hybrid technology. A five-speed manual transmission and a CVT transmission are available for these engines, offering a mileage of 21.96 kmpl and 19.56 kmpl, respectively.

Safety Features:

Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, Isofix child seat anchorage points, seat belts with pretensioners and load limiters, a speed alert system, and a seat-belt reminder system are all standard on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno....Read MoreRead Less