Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022]

4 out of 5
5.58 - 9.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Specs

Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] comes in nine petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Baleno [2019-2022] measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,745 mm in width and has a wheelbase of

Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Specifications and Features

Alpha Automatic
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.56
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
1.2L VVT
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
723.72
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.9
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Ground Clearance
170
Length
3995
Wheelbase
2520
Kerb Weight
935
Height
1510
Width
1745
Bootspace
339
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
37
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Warranty (Years)
2
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] News

Maruti Suzuki is offering heavy discounts on select models sold through both its Nexa and Arena dealerships in June.
Baleno to WagonR: Maruti cars get discounts of up to 69,000 in June
9 Jun 2023
Maruti Baleno was among three most-selling used cars in the first quarter of 2023.
Hyundai Creta, Maruti Baleno, Renault Kwid are best-selling used cars in India, says survey
24 May 2023
Tata Altroz iCNG comes as the latest entrant in the CNG-powered premium hatchback segment in India.
Tata Altroz iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG vs Toyota Glanza CNG: What to choose
24 May 2023
Maruti Suzuki is offering heavy discounts on its models like Baleno and WagonR in May.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR to Baleno: Save up to 59,000 in May
8 May 2023
Maruti Suzuki Fronx sub-4-metre SUV comes based on the Baleno premium hatchback.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Which car should you choose
30 Apr 2023
View all
 

Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Variants & Price List

Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] price starts at ₹ 5.58 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 9.46 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] comes in 9 variants. Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] top variant price is ₹ 8.9 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sigma
5.58 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Delta
6.36 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zeta
6.97 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Delta Dualjet
7.25 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Alpha
7.58 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Delta Automatic
7.68 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Zeta Dualjet
7.86 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zeta Automatic
8.29 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Alpha Automatic
8.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers

Check details
Check details
Check details
Check details
Check details
