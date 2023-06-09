Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] comes in nine petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Baleno [2019-2022] measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,745 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. The ground clearance of Baleno [2019-2022] is 170. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less