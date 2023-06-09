Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] comes in nine petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Baleno [2019-2022] measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,745 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. The ground clearance of Baleno [2019-2022] is 170. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] price starts at ₹ 5.58 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 9.46 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] comes in 9 variants. Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] top variant price is ₹ 8.9 Lakhs.
Sigma
₹5.58 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Delta
₹6.36 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zeta
₹6.97 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Delta Dualjet
₹7.25 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Alpha
₹7.58 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Delta Automatic
₹7.68 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Zeta Dualjet
₹7.86 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zeta Automatic
₹8.29 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Alpha Automatic
₹8.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
