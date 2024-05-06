What is the on-road price of Mahindra Xuv700 in Solan? The Mahindra Xuv700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR is priced on the road at Rs 13,79,474 in Solan.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra Xuv700 in Solan? The RTO Charges for the Mahindra Xuv700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR in Solan is Rs 51,715.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mahindra Xuv700 in Solan? The insurance Charges for the Mahindra Xuv700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR in Solan is Rs 78,259.

What is the detailed breakup of Mahindra Xuv700 in Solan? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Mahindra Xuv700 base variant in Solan: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 12,49,000, RTO - Rs. 51,715, Insurance - Rs. 78,259, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Mahindra Xuv700 in ##cityName## is Rs. 13,79,474.

What is the on-road price of Mahindra Xuv700 Top Model? The top model of the Mahindra Xuv700 is the Mahindra AX 7 Diesel AT AWD Luxury Pack 7 STR, which costs Rs. 14,39,593 on the road in Solan.

What is the on road price of Mahindra Xuv700? The on-road price of Mahindra Xuv700 in Solan starts at Rs. 13,79,474 and goes upto Rs. 14,39,593. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.