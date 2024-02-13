Mahindra XUV700 on road price in Gonda starts from Rs. 14.61 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra XUV700 top variant goes up to Rs. 15.18 Lakhs in Gonda. Mahindra XUV700 comes with a choice of 1997 cc Petrol and Mahindra XUV700 on road price in Gonda starts from Rs. 14.61 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra XUV700 top variant goes up to Rs. 15.18 Lakhs in Gonda. Mahindra XUV700 comes with a choice of 1997 cc Petrol and 2184 cc Diesel engine options. The lowest price model is Mahindra XUV700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR and the most priced model is Mahindra XUV700 MX Diesel MT 5 STR. The Mahindra XUV700 on road price in Gonda for 1997.0 cc to 2184.0 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 14.61 - 15.18 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Mahindra XUV700 dealers and showrooms in Gonda for best offers. Mahindra XUV700 on road price breakup in Gonda includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Mahindra XUV700 is mainly compared to Hyundai Creta which starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs in Gonda, Kia Seltos which starts at Rs. 10.9 Lakhs in Gonda and Hyundai Alcazar Facelift starting at Rs. 17 Lakhs in Gonda. Variants On-Road Price Mahindra XUV700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR ₹ 14.61 Lakhs Mahindra XUV700 MX Diesel MT 5 STR ₹ 15.18 Lakhs