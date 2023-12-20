Saved Articles

Mahindra XUV700 On Road Price in Sultanpur

4.5 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
14.03 - 26.57 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Sultanpur
XUV700 Price in Sultanpur

Mahindra XUV700 on road price in Sultanpur starts from Rs. 14.61 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra XUV700 top variant goes up to Rs. 15.18 Lakhs in Sultanpur. Mahindra XUV700 comes with a choice of engine options.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra XUV700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR₹ 14.61 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV700 MX Diesel MT 5 STR₹ 15.18 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV700 Variant Wise Price List in Sultanpur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
MX Petrol MT 5 STR
₹14.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,49,000
RTO
1,32,900
Insurance
78,259
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Sultanpur
14,60,659
EMI@31,395/mo
MX Diesel MT 5 STR
₹15.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Manual
View breakup

Mahindra XUV700 Alternatives

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
Creta Price in Sultanpur
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
Seltos Price in Sultanpur
UPCOMING
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra Scorpio-N

13.26 - 24.54 Lakhs
Scorpio-N Price in Sultanpur
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

17.5 - 22.43 Lakhs
Hector Plus Price in Sultanpur

Popular Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mahindra Cars

Mahindra XUV700 News

Safety ratings have been playing a crucial role for cars in India to convince buyers in favour or against those models.
Tata Nexon to Mahindra XUV700: How 5-star GNCAP safety ratings boosted these Indian cars' sales performance
20 Dec 2023
Mahindra XUV700 showcases how far Indian automakers have come in terms of offering well-designed vehicles that are formidably stylish to look at and yet offer a premium cabin and a decent drive dynamic.
Mahindra XUV700 Freedom Drive, full review: One SUV to rule them all?
13 Dec 2023
Mahindra plans to increase the prices of its passenger vehicles in India from January 2024.
Planning to bring home a Mahindra SUV? Here's why you should buy it before this date
1 Dec 2023
Maindra XUV700 (in Blue) and Thar are some of the more popular SUV models from the Indian car manufacturer.
XUV700, Thar, Scorpio-N SUVs continue to power Mahindra in November. Check out key numbers
1 Dec 2023
Mahindra and Mahindra currently has a backlog of 286,000 units for its range of SUVs which include the Thar, XUV700, Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic, Bolero and Bolero Neo models.
Scorpio-N, XUV700 SUVs boost Mahindra's profit in Q2 despite nearly 3 lakh pending bookings
10 Nov 2023
 Mahindra XUV700 News

Mahindra XUV700 Videos

Mahindra XUV700 has already garnered more than one lakh bookings and at least 17,000 people have purchased it since its August 15 launch. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Mahindra XUV700: Pros and cons explained
31 Jan 2022
Mahindra XUV700 gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests. (Photo courtesy: Global NCAP)
Mahindra XUV700 gets 5-star rating at Global NCAP crash tests
10 Nov 2021
2021 Mahindra XUV700: First drive review
2021 Mahindra XUV700: First drive review
18 Aug 2021
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
Mahindra XUV700 FAQs

The Mahindra Xuv700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR is priced on the road at Rs 14,60,659 in Sultanpur.
The RTO Charges for the Mahindra Xuv700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR in Sultanpur is Rs 1,32,900.
The insurance Charges for the Mahindra Xuv700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR in Sultanpur is Rs 78,259.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Mahindra Xuv700 base variant in Sultanpur: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 12,49,000, RTO - Rs. 1,32,900, Insurance - Rs. 78,259, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Mahindra Xuv700 in ##cityName## is Rs. 14,60,659.
The top model of the Mahindra Xuv700 is the Mahindra AX 7 Diesel AT AWD Luxury Pack 7 STR, which costs Rs. 15,17,533 on the road in Sultanpur.
The on-road price of Mahindra Xuv700 in Sultanpur starts at Rs. 14,60,659 and goes upto Rs. 15,17,533. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for base variant of Mahindra Xuv700 in Sultanpur will be Rs. 29,617. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

