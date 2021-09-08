The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Mahindra Xuv300 base variant in Akbarpur (Rajasthan): Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 794,999, RTO - Rs. 67,215, Insurance - Rs. 42,461, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. NA. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Mahindra Xuv300 in Akbarpur (Rajasthan) is Rs. 904,675.