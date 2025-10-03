hamburger icon
Mahindra Thar [2021-2025]
Mahindra Thar [2021-2025] Front Right Side 1
Mahindra Thar [2021-2025] Front Right Side 2
Mahindra Thar [2021-2025] Front View
Mahindra Thar [2021-2025] Rear Left View
Mahindra Thar [2021-2025] Specifications

4 out of 5
11.5 - 17.62 Lakhs
Delhi
Mahindra Thar [2021-2025]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Mahindra Thar [2021-2025] Specs

Mahindra Thar [2021-2025] comes in three petrol variant and four diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a four-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 8-9 kmpl kmpl, depending ...Read More

Mahindra Thar [2021-2025] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
LX Hard Top Diesel AT 4WD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.2L I4 mHawk 130
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
12.98 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
130 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Multilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3985 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1844 mm
Width
1820 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Visual display
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
No
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Roof-Mounted Antenna
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front Only
One Touch -Down
No
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Optional
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Black
Door Pockets
No
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Cup Holders
Front Only

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
7 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Driven Axle
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No

11.99 - 18.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
9.99 - 16.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
14.59 - 17 Lakhs
Check Offers
12 - 21 Lakhs
11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers
11.42 - 19.19 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Thar [2021-2025] Variants & Price List

Mahindra Thar [2021-2025] price starts at ₹ 11.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 17.62 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Thar [2021-2025] comes in 7 variants. Mahindra Thar [2021-2025]'s top variant is LX Hard Top Diesel AT 4WD

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Thar [2021-2025] AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD
11.5 Lakhs
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Thar [2021-2025] LX Hard Top Diesel MT RWD
13.16 Lakhs
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Thar [2021-2025] LX Hard Top Petrol AT RWD
14.42 Lakhs
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Thar [2021-2025] LX Hard Top Petrol MT 4WD
15.2 Lakhs
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Thar [2021-2025] LX Hard Top Diesel MT 4WD
16.12 Lakhs
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Thar [2021-2025] LX Hard Top Petrol AT 4WD
16.8 Lakhs
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Thar [2021-2025] LX Hard Top Diesel AT 4WD
17.62 Lakhs
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer:The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

