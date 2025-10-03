Mahindra Thar [2021-2025] Specifications

Mahindra Thar [2021-2025] comes in three petrol variant and four diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a four-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 8-9 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Thar [2021-2025] measures 3,985 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. A four-seat model, Mahindra Thar [2021-2025] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less