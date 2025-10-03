Mahindra Thar [2021-2025] Specifications

Mahindra Thar [2021-2025] comes in three petrol variant and four diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a four-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 8-9 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Thar [2021-2025] measures 3,985 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. A four-seat model, Mahindra Thar [2021-2025] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mahindra Thar [2021-2025] price starts at ₹ 11.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 17.62 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Thar [2021-2025] comes in 7 variants. Mahindra Thar [2021-2025]'s top variant is LX Hard Top Diesel AT 4WD
Thar [2021-2025] AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD
₹11.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Thar [2021-2025] LX Hard Top Diesel MT RWD
₹13.16 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Thar [2021-2025] LX Hard Top Petrol AT RWD
₹14.42 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Thar [2021-2025] LX Hard Top Petrol MT 4WD
₹15.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Thar [2021-2025] LX Hard Top Diesel MT 4WD
₹16.12 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Thar [2021-2025] LX Hard Top Petrol AT 4WD
₹16.8 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Thar [2021-2025] LX Hard Top Diesel AT 4WD
₹17.62 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
