Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with a choice of 1997 cc Petrol and 2184 cc Diesel engine options.
The lowest price model is Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR and the most priced model is Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E).
The Mahindra Scorpio-N on road price in Ujjain for 1997 cc to 2184 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 15.87 - 17.18 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Mahindra Scorpio-N dealers and showrooms in Ujjain for best offers.
Mahindra Scorpio-N on road price breakup in Ujjain includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mahindra Scorpio-N is mainly compared to Kia Seltos which starts at Rs. 10.9 Lakhs in Ujjain, Mahindra XUV700 which starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs in Ujjain and Hyundai Alcazar Facelift starting at Rs. 17 Lakhs in Ujjain.
Variants On-Road Price Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR ₹ 15.87 Lakhs Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR ₹ 16.60 Lakhs Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E) ₹ 16.44 Lakhs Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E) ₹ 17.18 Lakhs
