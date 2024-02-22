Saved Articles

Mahindra Scorpio-N On Road Price in Kaithal

Scorpio-N Price in Kaithal

Mahindra Scorpio-N on road price in Kaithal starts from Rs. 15.60 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Scorpio-N top variant goes up to Rs. 16.60 Lakhs in Kaithal. Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with a choice of 1997 cc Petrol and

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR₹ 15.60 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR₹ 16.04 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)₹ 16.16 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E)₹ 16.60 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra Scorpio-N Variant Wise Price List in Kaithal

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR
₹15.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,60,200
RTO
1,16,816
Insurance
82,426
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Kaithal)
15,59,942
EMI@33,529/mo
Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR
₹16.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
₹16.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E)
₹16.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Mahindra Scorpio-N News

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select variant is about ₹1.65 lakh cheaper than the Z8 petrol-MT and ₹1.11 lakh cheaper than the Z8 diesel-MT
Mahindra Scorpio-N gains new Z8 Select variant, priced from 16.99 lakh
22 Feb 2024
22 Feb 2024
Tata Nexon and Mahindra Scorpio-N are two of the safest SUVs in India. Both have received five-star safety ratings at the Global NCAP crash tests.
Nexon to Scorpio-N: India's safest SUVs with five-star safety rating
15 Feb 2024
15 Feb 2024
Scorpio-N is currently Mahindra and Mahindra's best-selling SUV in India. The carmaker clocked over 30% increase in its sales of SUVs on the back of festive season demand.
Scorpio-N and other SUVs help Mahindra retain India's largest SUV maker tag
14 Feb 2024
14 Feb 2024
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV's feature list has been revised as part of the automaker's integrated material cost reduction (ICMR) process.
Mahindra Scorpio N features silently revised. Check what has changed
5 Feb 2024
5 Feb 2024
Mahindra Scorpio-N has a solid road presence even if it is shorter in length than the Scorpio.
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV hits major production milestone, clocks one lakh units
2 Feb 2024
2 Feb 2024
View all
 Mahindra Scorpio-N News

Mahindra Scorpio-N Videos

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
13 Dec 2022
Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the 2022 Scorpio-N SUV at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review
6 Sept 2022
6 Sept 2022
Mahindra Scorpio Classic retains the quintessential traits of the SUV in its new avatar, and is quite different from what its more modern version Scorpio-N has to offer. Mahindra hopes that Scorpio Classic will continue to be one of their best-selling models.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
3 Sept 2022
3 Sept 2022
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Watch: Veejay Nakra on Scorpio-N and Mahindra's larger SUV strategy
5 Jul 2022
5 Jul 2022
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
16 Aug 2023
View all
 

