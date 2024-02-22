Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mahindra Scorpio-N on road price in Bathinda starts from Rs. 15.93 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mahindra Scorpio-N top variant goes up to Rs. 17.31 Lakhs in Bathinda.
Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with a choice of 1997 cc Petrol and
Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with a choice of 1997 cc Petrol and 2184 cc Diesel engine options.
The lowest price model is Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR and the most priced model is Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E).
The Mahindra Scorpio-N on road price in Bathinda for 1997 cc to 2184 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 15.93 - 17.31 Lakhs.
Mahindra Scorpio-N dealers and showrooms in Bathinda for best offers.
Mahindra Scorpio-N on road price breakup in Bathinda includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mahindra Scorpio-N is mainly compared to Hyundai Creta which starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs in Bathinda, Mahindra XUV700 which starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs in Bathinda and Mahindra Five-door Thar starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Bathinda.
Variants On-Road Price Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR ₹ 15.93 Lakhs Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR ₹ 16.73 Lakhs Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E) ₹ 16.50 Lakhs Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E) ₹ 17.31 Lakhs
