Mahindra Scorpio-N On Road Price in Azamgarh

4.5 out of 5
1/18
2/18
3/18
4/18
5/18
View all Images
6/18
13.26 - 24.54 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Azamgarh
Scorpio-N Price in Azamgarh

Mahindra Scorpio-N on road price in Azamgarh starts from Rs. 15.49 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Scorpio-N top variant goes up to Rs. 16.62 Lakhs in Azamgarh. Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with a choice of engine options.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR₹ 15.49 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)₹ 16.06 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR₹ 16.06 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E)₹ 16.62 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra Scorpio-N Variant Wise Price List in Azamgarh

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR
₹15.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,26,400
RTO
1,40,640
Insurance
81,160
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
(Price not available in Azamgarh)
15,48,700
EMI@33,288/mo
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
₹16.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Manual
View breakup
Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR
₹16.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Manual
View breakup
Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E)
₹16.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Manual
View breakup
Mahindra Scorpio-N News

Mahindra Scorpio-N failed miserably at the crash tests conducted by Australasian NCAP returning with zero stars despite offering six airbags besides other safety features. Few months ago, the same car was awarded five-star rating by Global NCAP.
Why Scorpio-N flunked ANCAP crash tests despite getting 5-star at Global NCAP? Mahindra reacts to new safety rating
15 Dec 2023
Mahindra Scorpio N has secured 0 stars because it is not equipped with ADAS features.
Mahindra Scorpio N receives 0 stars in ANCAP crash test. Here's why
14 Dec 2023
Mathew Hayden taking delivery of Mahindra Scorpio N in Everest White colour.
Australian cricketer Mathew Hayden buys new Mahindra Scorpio N
18 Nov 2023
Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic have been fetching 17,000 bookings every month, beating other SUVs from the brand.
Mahindra Scorpio beats XUV700, Thar, XUV300 and other siblings. Here's how
12 Nov 2023
Mahindra and Mahindra currently has a backlog of 286,000 units for its range of SUVs which include the Thar, XUV700, Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic, Bolero and Bolero Neo models.
Scorpio-N, XUV700 SUVs boost Mahindra's profit in Q2 despite nearly 3 lakh pending bookings
10 Nov 2023
Mahindra Scorpio-N Videos

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the 2022 Scorpio-N SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review
6 Sept 2022
Mahindra Scorpio Classic retains the quintessential traits of the SUV in its new avatar, and is quite different from what its more modern version Scorpio-N has to offer. Mahindra hopes that Scorpio Classic will continue to be one of their best-selling models.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
3 Sept 2022
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra &amp; Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Watch: Veejay Nakra on Scorpio-N and Mahindra's larger SUV strategy
5 Jul 2022
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
