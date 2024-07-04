Mahindra Scorpio-N on road price in Agartala starts from Rs. 15.06 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Scorpio-N top variant goes up to Rs. 16.02 Lakhs in Agartala. Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with a choice of 1997 cc Petrol and Mahindra Scorpio-N on road price in Agartala starts from Rs. 15.06 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Scorpio-N top variant goes up to Rs. 16.02 Lakhs in Agartala. Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with a choice of 1997 cc Petrol and 2184 cc Diesel engine options. The lowest price model is Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR and the most priced model is Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E). The Mahindra Scorpio-N on road price in Agartala for 1997 cc to 2184 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 15.06 - 16.02 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Mahindra Scorpio-N dealers and showrooms in Agartala for best offers. Mahindra Scorpio-N on road price breakup in Agartala includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR ₹ 15.06 Lakhs Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR ₹ 15.48 Lakhs Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E) ₹ 15.59 Lakhs Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E) ₹ 16.02 Lakhs