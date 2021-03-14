Mahindra Bolero On Road Price in Tinsukia Change City

Mahindra Bolero Variant wise Price, specifications and features Filter By Diesel Petrol Automatic Manual

Bolero B4 ₹ 9.37 Lakhs On-Road Price in Tinsukia Ex Showroom Price 833,576 RTO 59,432 Insurance 43,841 On-Road Price 936,849 EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹15,755* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type mHawk75 Others Idle Start/Stop Driving Range 1002 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 210 Nm @ 1600 rpm Transmission Manual - 5 Gears Mileage (ARAI) 16.7 kmpl Drivetrain RWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 75 bhp @ 3600 rpm Turbocharger/Supercharger Turbocharged Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC Fuel Type Diesel Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Minimum Turning Radius 5.8 metres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 215 / 75 R15 Wheels Steel Rims Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Rigid leaf spring Front Suspension IFS coil spring Rear Tyres 215 / 75 R15 Dimensions & Weight Ground Clearance 180 mm Length 3995 mm Wheelbase 2680 mm Height 1880 mm Width 1745 mm Capacity No of Seating Rows 3 Rows Seating Capacity 7 Person Doors 5 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 60 litres Comfort & Convenience Cabin-Boot Access Yes Parking Sensors Rear Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Co-Driver Only Air Conditioner Yes (Manual) Anti-glare Mirrors Manual - Internal Only Heater Yes Headlight & Ignition On Reminder Yes Front AC Common Fan Speed Control Instrumentation Tachometer Digital Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Instrument Cluster Digital Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Exterior Rub - Strips Black Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Externally Adjustable Exterior Door Handles Black Interior Door Handles Black Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Black Boot-lid Opener With Key Storage Cup Holders Front Only Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) 100000 Lighting Headlights Halogen Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights Halogen Cabin Lamps Centre Entertainment, Information & Communication Smart Connectivity Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No) Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Safety Airbags 1 Airbags (Driver) Seat Belt Warning Yes Seats & Upholstery Rear Armrest Yes 3rd Row Seats Type Jump Seats Driver Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down) Interior Colours Black and Beige Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Folding Rear Seat Full Seat Upholstery Vinyl Head-rests Front Interiors Dual Tone Front Seatback Pockets Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down) Bolero B6 ₹ 10.16 Lakhs On-Road Price in Tinsukia Ex Showroom Price 905,760 RTO 63,885 Insurance 46,423 On-Road Price 1,016,068 EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹15,755* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type mHawk75 Others Idle Start/Stop Driving Range 1002 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 210 Nm @ 1600 rpm Transmission Manual - 5 Gears Mileage (ARAI) 16.7 kmpl Drivetrain RWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 75 bhp @ 3600 rpm Turbocharger/Supercharger Turbocharged Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC Fuel Type Diesel Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Minimum Turning Radius 5.8 metres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 215 / 75 R15 Wheels Steel Rims Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Rigid leaf spring Front Suspension IFS coil spring Rear Tyres 215 / 75 R15 Dimensions & Weight Ground Clearance 180 mm Length 3995 mm Wheelbase 2680 mm Height 1880 mm Width 1745 mm Capacity No of Seating Rows 3 Rows Seating Capacity 7 Person Doors 5 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 60 litres Comfort & Convenience Cabin-Boot Access Yes Parking Sensors Rear Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Co-Driver Only Air Conditioner Yes (Manual) Anti-glare Mirrors Manual - Internal Only Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 1 Headlight & Ignition On Reminder Yes Front AC Common Fan Speed Control Instrumentation Tachometer Digital Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Instrument Cluster Digital Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Central Locking Remote Exterior Rub - Strips Black Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Body Kit Decals Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Externally Adjustable Power Windows Front & Rear Exterior Door Handles Black Interior Door Handles Black Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front Boot-lid Opener With Key Storage Cup Holders Front Only Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) 100000 Lighting Headlights Halogen Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights Halogen Cabin Lamps Centre Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Head Unit Size 1 Din Smart Connectivity Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Audio Streaming Speakers 4 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Display Digital Display Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Safety Airbags 1 Airbags (Driver) Seat Belt Warning Yes Seats & Upholstery Rear Armrest Yes 3rd Row Seats Type Jump Seats Driver Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down) Interior Colours Brown and Beige Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Folding Rear Seat Full Seat Upholstery Fabric Head-rests Front & Rear Interiors Dual Tone Front Seatback Pockets Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down) Bolero B6 Opt ₹ 10.45 Lakhs On-Road Price in Tinsukia Ex Showroom Price 932,145 RTO 65,513 Insurance 47,367 On-Road Price 1,045,025 EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹15,755* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type mHawk75 Others Idle Start/Stop Driving Range 1002 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 210 Nm @ 1600 rpm Transmission Manual - 5 Gears Mileage (ARAI) 16.7 kmpl Drivetrain RWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 75 bhp @ 3600 rpm Turbocharger/Supercharger Turbocharged Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC Fuel Type Diesel Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Minimum Turning Radius 5.8 metres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 215 / 75 R15 Wheels Steel Rims Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Rigid leaf spring Front Suspension IFS coil spring Rear Tyres 215 / 75 R15 Dimensions & Weight Ground Clearance 180 mm Length 3995 mm Wheelbase 2680 mm Height 1880 mm Width 1745 mm Capacity No of Seating Rows 3 Rows Seating Capacity 7 Person Doors 5 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 60 litres Comfort & Convenience Cabin-Boot Access Yes Parking Sensors Rear Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Co-Driver Only Air Conditioner Yes (Manual) Anti-glare Mirrors Manual - Internal Only Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 1 Headlight & Ignition On Reminder Yes Front AC Common Fan Speed Control Instrumentation Tachometer Digital Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Gear Indicator Yes Instrument Cluster Digital Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Central Locking Remote Exterior Rub - Strips Black Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Body Kit Decals Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Externally Adjustable Power Windows Front & Rear Exterior Door Handles Black Interior Door Handles Black Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front Boot-lid Opener With Key Rear Wiper Yes Storage Cup Holders Front Only Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) 100000 Lighting Cornering Headlights Passive Headlights Halogen Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights Halogen Cabin Lamps Centre Fog Lights Halogen Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Head Unit Size 1 Din Smart Connectivity Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Audio Streaming Speakers 4 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Display Digital Display Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Safety Airbags 1 Airbags (Driver) Seat Belt Warning Yes Seats & Upholstery Rear Armrest Yes 3rd Row Seats Type Jump Seats Driver Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down) Interior Colours Brown and Beige Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Folding Rear Seat Full Seat Upholstery Fabric Head-rests Front & Rear Interiors Dual Tone Front Seatback Pockets Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.