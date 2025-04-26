ESPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Lexus ES Front Left Side
View all Images

LEXUS ES

Launched in Jul 2018

₹64 - 69.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
ES Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1998.0 cc

ES: 2487.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 16.41 kmpl

ES: 22.5 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 262.76 bhp

ES: 176.0 bhp

Lexus ES Latest Update

Latest News:

The 2026 Lexus ES goes all-electric. Check out 5 key highlights of the novel sedan
2026 Lexus ES unveiled globally at Auto Shanghai 2025. Here's what the flagship sedan gets

Lexus ES Price:

Lexus ES is priced between Rs. 64 - 69.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Lexus ES?

The Lexus ES is available in 2 variants - 300h Exquisite, 300h Luxury.

What is the ground clearance of Lexus ES?

Lexus ES has a ground clearance of 150 mm.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Lexus ES?

Lexus ES comes in hybrid (electric + petrol) engine options, comes with 2487 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type.

Which are the major rivals of Lexus ES?

Lexus ES rivals are Volvo S90, Audi A6, BMW 3 Series LWB, BMW 5 Series, BMW M340i, BMW i4.

What is the mileage of Lexus ES?

Lexus ES comes with a mileage of 22.5 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Lexus ES?

Lexus ES offers a 5 Seater configuration.

Lexus ES Variants
Lexus ES price starts at ₹ 64 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 69.7 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
2 Variants Available
ES 300h Exquisite₹64 Lakhs*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: All
Check Offers
ES 300h Luxury₹69.7 Lakhs*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Wireless Charger
Cruise Control
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: All
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Lexus ES Images

16 images
Lexus ES Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque221 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage22.5 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2487 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Lexus ES comparison with similar cars

Lexus ES
Volvo S90
Audi A6
BMW 3 Series LWB
BMW 5 Series
BMW M340i
BMW i4
₹64 Lakhs*
₹68.25 Lakhs*
₹65.72 Lakhs*
₹62.6 Lakhs*
₹72.9 Lakhs*
₹74.9 Lakhs*
₹72.5 Lakhs*
Airbags
10
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
8
Power
176 bhp
Power
250 bhp
Power
241 bhp
Power
255 bhp
Power
255 bhp
Power
369 bhp
Power
-
Torque
221 Nm
Torque
350 Nm
Torque
370 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
-
Length
4975 mm
Length
4969 mm
Length
4939
Length
4823 mm
Length
5165 mm
Length
4713 mm
Length
4783 mm
Height
1445 mm
Height
1440 mm
Height
1457
Height
1441 mm
Height
1518 mm
Height
1440 mm
Height
1448 mm
Width
1865 mm
Width
1890 mm
Width
1886
Width
2068 mm
Width
2156 mm
Width
1827 mm
Width
1852 mm
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Turning Radius
5.5
Turning Radius
6 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6 metres
Turning Radius
6.25 metres
Boot Space
454 litres
Boot Space
461 litres
Boot Space
530
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
470 litres
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
-
ES vs S90ES vs A6ES vs 3 Series LWBES vs 5 SeriesES vs M340iES vs i4
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Lexus ES Mileage

Lexus ES in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variants. Average mileage of Lexus ES's petrol variant is 22.5 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Lexus ES 300h Exquisite comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.
Select Variant:
All
Select Variant
300h Exquisite
300h Luxury
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
22.5 kmpl

Lexus Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Lexus New Delhi
22A, Ground Floor,Janpath,Delhi 110001
+91 - 9999138027
See All Lexus Dealers in Delhi

Popular Lexus Cars

  • Lexus NX
    68.02 - 74.98 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus LX
    2.82 - 3.12 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus RX
    95.8 Lakhs - 1.23 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus LM
    2.1 - 2.62 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all Lexus Cars

Lexus ES EMI

Select Variant:
300h Exquisite
118 bhp, 202 Nm | 1129 km
₹ 64 Lakhs*
Select Variant
300h Exquisite
118 bhp, 202 Nm | 1129 km
₹64 Lakhs*
300h Luxury
118 bhp, 202 Nm | 1129 km
₹69.7 Lakhs*
EMI ₹114523.64/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

