Lexus ES is priced between Rs. 64 - 69.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Lexus ES is available in 2 variants - 300h Exquisite, 300h Luxury.
Lexus ES has a ground clearance of 150 mm.
Lexus ES comes in hybrid (electric + petrol) engine options, comes with 2487 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type.
Lexus ES rivals are Volvo S90, Audi A6, BMW 3 Series LWB, BMW 5 Series, BMW M340i, BMW i4.
Lexus ES comes with a mileage of 22.5 kmpl (Company claimed).
Lexus ES offers a 5 Seater configuration.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Max Torque
|221 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|22.5 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|2487 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Lexus ES
₹64 Lakhs*
₹68.25 Lakhs*
₹65.72 Lakhs*
₹62.6 Lakhs*
₹72.9 Lakhs*
₹74.9 Lakhs*
₹72.5 Lakhs*
Airbags
10
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
8
Power
176 bhp
Power
250 bhp
Power
241 bhp
Power
255 bhp
Power
255 bhp
Power
369 bhp
Power
-
Torque
221 Nm
Torque
350 Nm
Torque
370 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
-
Length
4975 mm
Length
4969 mm
Length
4939
Length
4823 mm
Length
5165 mm
Length
4713 mm
Length
4783 mm
Height
1445 mm
Height
1440 mm
Height
1457
Height
1441 mm
Height
1518 mm
Height
1440 mm
Height
1448 mm
Width
1865 mm
Width
1890 mm
Width
1886
Width
2068 mm
Width
2156 mm
Width
1827 mm
Width
1852 mm
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Turning Radius
5.5
Turning Radius
6 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6 metres
Turning Radius
6.25 metres
Boot Space
454 litres
Boot Space
461 litres
Boot Space
530
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
470 litres
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
-
