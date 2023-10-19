What is the on-road price of Kia Sonet in Udaipur? The Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 is priced on the road at Rs 8,10,093 in Udaipur.

What will be the RTO charges for Kia Sonet in Udaipur? In Udaipur, the RTO charges for the Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 will be Rs 69,762.

What will be the Insurance charges for Kia Sonet in Udaipur? In Udaipur, the insurance charges for the Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 will be Rs 31,060.

What is the detailed breakup of Kia Sonet in Udaipur? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Kia Sonet in Udaipur is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 6,89,000, RTO - Rs. 69,762, Insurance - Rs. 31,060, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Kia Sonet in ##cityName## as Rs. 8,10,093 .

What is the on-road price of Kia Sonet Top Model? The top model of the Kia Sonet is the Kia GTX Plus 1.5 AT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 10,19,981 in Udaipur.

What is the on road price of Kia Sonet? The on-road price of Kia Sonet in Udaipur starts at Rs. 8,10,093 and goes upto Rs. 10,19,981. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.