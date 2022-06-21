Home > New Cars > Kia > Sonet > Kia Sonet On Road Price in Shimla

Kia Sonet On Road Price

in Delhi
Change City
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
+9
images
Add to compare
Kia Sonet
Check latest offers

Kia Sonet Price List, Specifications and Features

Filter By
Fuel Type :
Transmission :
Check Latest Offers
HTE 1.2

1197 cc | 82 bhp |

₹ 7.54 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
689,000
RTO
25,670
Insurance
38,669
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
753,839
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹11,749
Calculate EMI
Check latest offers
Specifications Features
Length
3995
Wheelbase
2500
Height
1610
Width
1790
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
With Key
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.2
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
828
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.4
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Bootspace
392
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
45
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
No
USB Compatibility
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Kia Sonet FAQ's

The Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 is priced on the road at Rs 753,839 in Delhi.

In Delhi, the RTO charges for the Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 will be Rs 25,670.

In Delhi, the insurance charges for the Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 will be Rs 38,669.

Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Kia Sonet in Delhi is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 689,000, RTO - Rs. 25,670, Insurance - Rs. 38,669, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Kia Sonet in Delhi as Rs. 753,839 .

The top model of the Kia Sonet is the Kia Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 AT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 1,466,643 in Delhi.

The top variant of the Kia Sonet costs Rs. 1,466,643 on the road. Kia Sonet is available in 23.0 variants, with the base model being Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 and the top variant being Kia Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 AT Dual Tone, which costs Rs. 1,466,643.

Kia Sonet's on-road price in Delhi starts at Rs. 753,839 and rises to Rs. 1,466,643. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.

EMI for the base variant of the Kia Sonet in Delhi will be Rs. 11,749. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

EMI for the base variant of the Kia Sonet in Delhi will be Rs. 11,749. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

Kia Sonet
Expert Review

4 out of 5
Kia Sonet boasts of a long-list of variants, engine and transmission choices as well as colours. Its exterior styling and mile-long list of features are its biggest strenghts but Sonet also gets a premium price point which may not suit every pocket.

Locate Kia Dealers in Delhi

No Kia Dealers Found in Delhi

Check Latest Offers on Sonet

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on Sonet

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue