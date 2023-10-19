What is the on-road price of Kia Sonet in Kurnool? The Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 is priced on the road at Rs 8,03,706 in Kurnool.

What will be the RTO charges for Kia Sonet in Kurnool? In Kurnool, the RTO charges for the Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 will be Rs 82,680.

What will be the Insurance charges for Kia Sonet in Kurnool? In Kurnool, the insurance charges for the Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 will be Rs 31,526.

What is the detailed breakup of Kia Sonet in Kurnool? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Kia Sonet in Kurnool is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 6,89,000, RTO - Rs. 82,680, Insurance - Rs. 31,526, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Kia Sonet in Kurnool as Rs. 8,03,706.

What is the on-road price of Kia Sonet Top Model? The top model of the Kia Sonet is the Kia GTX Plus 1.5 AT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 10,17,160 in Kurnool.

What is the on road price of Kia Sonet? The on-road price of Kia Sonet in Kurnool starts at Rs. 8,03,706 and goes upto Rs. 10,17,160. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.