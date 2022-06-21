No Variant Available

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

EMI for the base variant of the Kia Sonet in Delhi will be Rs. 12,380. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

EMI for the base variant of the Kia Sonet in Delhi will be Rs. 12,380. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

Kia Sonet's on-road price in Delhi starts at Rs. 794,321 and rises to Rs. 1,592,591. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.

The top variant of the Kia Sonet costs Rs. 1,592,591 on the road. Kia Sonet is available in 23.0 variants, with the base model being Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 and the top variant being Kia Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 AT Dual Tone, which costs Rs. 1,592,591.

The top model of the Kia Sonet is the Kia Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 AT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 1,592,591 in Delhi.

Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Kia Sonet in Delhi is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 689,000, RTO - Rs. 73,761, Insurance - Rs. 31,060, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Kia Sonet in Delhi as Rs. 794,321 .

In Delhi, the insurance charges for the Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 will be Rs 31,060.

In Delhi, the RTO charges for the Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 will be Rs 73,761.

The Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 is priced on the road at Rs 794,321 in Delhi.

Kia Sonet boasts of a long-list of variants, engine and transmission choices as well as colours. Its exterior styling and mile-long list of features are its biggest strenghts but Sonet also gets a premium price point which may not suit every pocket.