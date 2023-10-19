Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsKiaSonetOn Road Price in Alwar

Kia Sonet On Road Price in Alwar

4 out of 5
1/17
2/17
3/17
4/17
5/17
View all Images
6/17
4 out of 5
6.79 - 13.35 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Sonet Price in Alwar

Kia Sonet on road price in Alwar starts from Rs. 7.87 Lakhs. The on road price for Kia Sonet top variant goes up to Rs. 9.84 Lakhs in Alwar. Kia Sonet comes with a choice of engine options.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kia Sonet HTE 1.2₹ 7.87 Lakhs
Kia Sonet HTK 1.2₹ 8.98 Lakhs
Kia Sonet HTE 1.5₹ 9.84 Lakhs
...Read More

Kia Sonet Variant Wise Price List in Alwar

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
HTE 1.2
₹7.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,89,000
RTO
59,053
Insurance
38,669
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Alwar
7,87,222
EMI@16,920/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
HTK 1.2
₹8.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Manual
View breakup
HTE 1.5
₹9.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1493 cc
Manual
View breakup

Kia Sonet Alternatives

Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Punch Price in Delhi
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.48 - 10.99 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Bolero Neo Price in Delhi
Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

6.5 - 11.23 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Kiger Price in Delhi
Tata Punch CNG

Tata Punch CNG

7.1 - 9.68 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Punch CNG Price in Delhi

Popular Kia Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Kia EV6

    59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Kia Carens

    8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  Kia Cars

Kia Sonet News

Kia Sonet comes with manual, automatic as well as Intelligent Manual transmission choices.
Is the Kia Sonet iMT the right city-bred sub-compact SUV for you?
19 Oct 2023
The upcoming facelift version of the Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV has been leaked for the first time. The Korean auto giant is expected to launch the new Sonet in India early next year. (Image courtesy: newcarscoops)
Kia Sonet facelift SUV, rival to Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza, leaked ahead of global debut
17 Oct 2023
Tata Motors launched the 2023 Nexon facelift SUV in India on September 14 at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Nexon SUV diesel mileage revealed, offers more than Venue or Sonet
20 Sept 2023
Tata Nexon facelift will revive its rivalry with other compact SUVs in the segment with a significantly updated design and a host of new premium features onboard.
Tata Nexon Facelift vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue vs Kia Sonet: Specs comparison
6 Sept 2023
Sonet SUV and Carens MPV were the two best-selling models for the Kia in India in May.
Sonet, Carens continue to power Kia sales in India, but Seltos sees dip
2 Jun 2023
View all
 Kia Sonet News

Kia Sonet Videos

From the latest iMT technology to more than 30 segment-first features - Kia’s latest offering in India Sonet SUV promises to shake up the sub-compact SUV segment.
Watch: Kia Sonet SUV GT Line drive review
11 Sept 2020
Renault Kiger SUV is the most affordable sub-compact SUV in India.
Renault Kiger 2021: First drive review
22 Feb 2021
Renault Kiger SUV made its global debut in India on January 28.
Renault Kiger SUV unveiled: First look
29 Jan 2021
Nissan Magnite and Kia Sonet are the two biggest launches in the sub-compact SUV segment in India this year.
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet: Pros and cons
17 Dec 2020
Kia Sonet SUV will be offered in two trims - the GT Line and Tech Line. Here are some of the key differences between the two trims.
Kia Sonet GT Line vs Tech Line: Key differences
11 Aug 2020
View all
 

Kia Sonet FAQs

The Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 is priced on the road at Rs 7,87,222 in Alwar.
In Alwar, the RTO charges for the Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 will be Rs 59,053.
In Alwar, the insurance charges for the Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 will be Rs 38,669.
Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Kia Sonet in Alwar is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 6,89,000, RTO - Rs. 59,053, Insurance - Rs. 38,669, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Kia Sonet in ##cityName## as Rs. 7,87,222 .
The top model of the Kia Sonet is the Kia GTX Plus 1.5 AT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 9,84,347 in Alwar.
The on-road price of Kia Sonet in Alwar starts at Rs. 7,87,222 and goes upto Rs. 9,84,347. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for base variant of Kia Sonet in Alwar will be Rs. 15,962. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

Latest Cars in India 2023

BMW X4

BMW X4

96.2 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Safari

Tata Safari

16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Aston Martin DB12

Aston Martin DB12

4.59 Cr
Check latest offers
BMW iX1

BMW iX1

66.9 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Popular Cars in India 2023

Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia

10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

BYD Seal

BYD Seal

55 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mercedes-Benz GLE 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLE 2023

93 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details