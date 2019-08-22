Kia Seltos on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 11.53 Lakhs.
The on road price for Kia Seltos top variant goes up to Rs. 14.32 Lakhs in Delhi.
Kia Seltos comes with a choice of 1497 cc Petrol and 1493 cc Diesel engine options.
The lowest price model is Kia Seltos HTE 1.5 and the most priced model is Kia Seltos HTK Plus 1.5.
The Kia Seltos on road price in Delhi for 1353.0 to 1497.0 cc engine ranges between Rs. 11.53-14.32 Lakhs.
Kia Seltos on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.