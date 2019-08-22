Saved Articles
New Cars
Kia
Seltos
On Road Price in Pathalgaon
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
FAQs
Kia
Seltos
On Road Price in Pathalgaon
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Check latest Offers
Kia
Seltos
Variant Wise Price List
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
HTE 1.5
₹11.43 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹9,95,000
RTO
₹97,550
Insurance
₹49,615
FasTag Charges
₹500
On-Road Price in Pathalgaon
₹11,42,665
EMI@24,560/mo
HTE 1.5 Diesel
₹12.21 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
HTK 1.5
₹12.43 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
HTK Plus 1.5
₹13.61 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
View more Variants
Kia
Seltos
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
HTE 1.5
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.5
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
825
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Dimensions & Weight
Ground Clearance
190
Length
4315
Wheelbase
2610
Height
1620
Width
1800
Capacity
Bootspace
433
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
50
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Rear row
Seat Adjustment
No
Locks & Security
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Exterior
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Storage
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Manufacturer Warranty
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Lighting
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Entertainment, Information & Communication
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Digital Display
Telematics
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Braking & Traction
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Safety
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Seats & Upholstery
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Kia Seltos FAQs
What is the on-road price of Kia Seltos in Pathalgaon?
What will be the RTO charges for Kia Seltos in Pathalgaon?
What will be the Insurance charges for Kia Seltos in Pathalgaon?
What is the detailed breakup of Kia Seltos in Pathalgaon?
What is the on-road price of Kia Seltos Top Model?
What is the on road price of Kia Seltos?
What is the EMI for Kia Seltos in Pathalgaon?
Is Kia Seltos better than Sonet?
What is the mileage of Kia Seltos?
Which model of Kia Seltos is best?
What is the boot space capacity of Kia Seltos?
What is the fuel tank capacity of Kia Seltos?
