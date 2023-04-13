What is the on-road price of Isuzu Mu-X in Kozhikode? The Isuzu Mu-X 4x2 is priced on the road at Rs 40,02,932 in Kozhikode.

What will be the RTO charges for Isuzu Mu-X in Kozhikode? The Isuzu Mu-X 4x2 will have RTO charges of Rs 5,23,450 in Kozhikode.

What will be the Insurance charges for Isuzu Mu-X in Kozhikode? The Isuzu Mu-X 4x2's insurance charges in Kozhikode are Rs 1,55,982.

What is the detailed breakup of Isuzu Mu-X in Kozhikode? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Isuzu Mu-X base variant in Kozhikode: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 33,23,000, RTO - Rs. 5,23,450, Insurance - Rs. 1,55,982, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Isuzu Mu-X in ##cityName## is Rs. 40,02,932.

What is the on-road price of Isuzu Mu-X Top Model? The top model of the Isuzu Mu-X is the Isuzu 4x4, with an on-road price of Rs. 42,35,678 in Kozhikode.

What is the on road price of Isuzu Mu-X? Isuzu Mu-X on-road price in Kozhikode starts at Rs. 40,02,932 and goes up to Rs. 42,35,678. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.