Hyundai Tucson On Road Price in Thodupuzha

Hyundai Tucson Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Tucson GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol

₹ 28.8 Lakhs On-Road Price in Thodupuzha

Ex Showroom Price
2,273,760
RTO
489,490
Insurance
116,662
On-Road Price
2,879,912
Specifications Features
Engine Type
Nu 2.0
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R18
Length
4480 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm
Height
1660 mm
Width
1850 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
62 litres
Tucson GLS 2WD AT Petrol

₹ 30.51 Lakhs On-Road Price in Thodupuzha

Tucson GL (O) 2WD AT Diesel

₹ 31.37 Lakhs On-Road Price in Thodupuzha

Tucson GLS 2WD AT Diesel

₹ 32.96 Lakhs On-Road Price in Thodupuzha

Tucson GLS 4WD AT Diesel

₹ 34.8 Lakhs On-Road Price in Thodupuzha

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

