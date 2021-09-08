Home > New Cars > Hyundai > Tucson > Hyundai Tucson On Road Price in Mungeli

Hyundai Tucson On Road Price

in Mungeli
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson Price List, Specifications and Features

Tucson GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol

1999 cc | 150 bhp |

₹ 26.15 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
2,255,000
RTO
241,500
Insurance
118,411
On-Road Price
2,614,911
Specifications Features
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
FWD
Transmission
Automatic - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Engine Type
Nu 2.0
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R18
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with coil spring
Front Brake Type
Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut With Coil Spring
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R18
Width
1850 mm
Length
4480 mm
Height
1660 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Fuel Tank Capacity
62 litres
Doors
5 Doors
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Hyundai Tucson
Expert Review

3.5 out of 5
Head to any upscale mall and the number of Tucsons you see in the parking lot will tell you that the SUV has done quite well for Hyundai. But, as popular as it is, one critical ingredient that you'd expect in an SUV costing upwards of 20 lakh was always missed in the Tucson - all-wheel drive. The good news is Hyundai has made amends, with the launch of the Tucson AWD. Available only with the diesel engine in top-spec GLS trim and priced at 25.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Tucson AWD takes the place of the now-discontinued front-wheel-drive, diesel-automatic GLS as Hyundai's range-topper.The Tucson's all-wheel-drive system is front-axle-biased, and only sends power to the rear when the electronics determine a need for added traction. There is, however, a 4WD lock that gives the option to split engine torque between the front and rear in a 50:50 ratio, at the touch of a button; hill-start assist and hill descent control are part of the package too. There's also a feeling of security in knowing that there's a full-size spare in the boot. On the mild off-road tracks that we ventured onto, the Tucson AWD didn't put a foot wrong and generally felt quite able. But the real test for the Hyundai's newfound off-road abilities will be when we subject it to monsoon mud and slush.Out on tarmac, the AWD system comes into play to help the Tucson put its 20-litre diesel engine's 185hp and 400Nm torque down better Where the front-wheel-drive version's tyres would chirp, and its traction control light would flicker frantically on hard launches, all-wheel drive allows for cleaner and less-dramatic getaways The punchy engine remains likeable as ever, but, just as before, we continue to miss paddle-shifters for the six-speed automatic gearbox Read More

