Head to any upscale mall and the number of Tucsons you see in the parking lot will tell you that the SUV has done quite well for Hyundai. But, as popular as it is, one critical ingredient that you'd expect in an SUV costing upwards of20 lakh was always missed in the Tucson - all-wheel drive. The good news is Hyundai has made amends, with the launch of the Tucson AWD. Available only with the diesel engine in top-spec GLS trim and priced at25.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Tucson AWD takes the place of the now-discontinued front-wheel-drive, diesel-automatic GLS as Hyundai's range-topper.The Tucson's all-wheel-drive system is front-axle-biased, and only sends power to the rear when the electronics determine a need for added traction. There is, however, a 4WD lock that gives the option to split engine torque between the front and rear in a 50:50 ratio, at the touch of a button; hill-start assist and hill descent control are part of the package too. There's also a feeling of security in knowing that there's a full-size spare in the boot. On the mild off-road tracks that we ventured onto, the Tucson AWD didn't put a foot wrong and generally felt quite able. But the real test for the Hyundai's newfound off-road abilities will be when we subject it to monsoon mud and slush.Out on tarmac, the AWD system comes into play to help the Tucson put its 20-litre diesel engine's 185hp and 400Nm torque down better Where the front-wheel-drive version's tyres would chirp, and its traction control light would flicker frantically on hard launches, all-wheel drive allows for cleaner and less-dramatic getaways The punchy engine remains likeable as ever, but, just as before, we continue to miss paddle-shifters for the six-speed automatic gearbox Read More