Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Varanasi starts from Rs. 47.16 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Varanasi starts from Rs. 47.16 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 dealers and showrooms in Varanasi for best offers. Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price breakup in Varanasi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV e9 which starts at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Varanasi, Volvo XC40 Recharge which starts at Rs. 55.9 Lakhs in Varanasi and Skoda Enyaq starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Varanasi. Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD ₹ 47.16 Lakhs