Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Sehore starts from Rs. 48.96 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Sehore starts from Rs. 48.96 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 dealers and showrooms in Sehore for best offers. Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price breakup in Sehore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV e9 which starts at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Sehore, Volvo XC40 Recharge which starts at Rs. 55.9 Lakhs in Sehore and Skoda Enyaq starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Sehore. Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD ₹ 48.96 Lakhs