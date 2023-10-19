Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Meerut starts from Rs. 47.16 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Meerut starts from Rs. 47.16 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 dealers and showrooms in Meerut for best offers. Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price breakup in Meerut includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV e9 which starts at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Meerut, Volvo XC40 Recharge which starts at Rs. 55.9 Lakhs in Meerut and Skoda Enyaq starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Meerut. Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD ₹ 47.16 Lakhs