Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Sahibabad starts from Rs. 47.16 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Sahibabad starts from Rs. 47.16 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 dealers and showrooms in Sahibabad for best offers. Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price breakup in Sahibabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV e9 which starts at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Sahibabad, Volvo XC40 Recharge which starts at Rs. 55.9 Lakhs in Sahibabad and Skoda Enyaq starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Sahibabad. Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD ₹ 47.16 Lakhs