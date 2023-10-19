Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Gopalganj starts from Rs. 47.16 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Gopalganj starts from Rs. 47.16 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 dealers and showrooms in Gopalganj for best offers. Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price breakup in Gopalganj includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV e9 which starts at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Gopalganj, Volvo XC40 Recharge which starts at Rs. 55.9 Lakhs in Gopalganj and Skoda Enyaq starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Gopalganj. Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD ₹ 47.16 Lakhs