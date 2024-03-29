HT Auto
Hyundai Creta N Line On Road Price in Lakhimpur Kheri

Hyundai Creta N Line Front Left Side
1/10
Hyundai Creta N Line Grille
2/10
Hyundai Creta N Line Headlight
3/10
Hyundai Creta N Line Rear Right Side
4/10
Hyundai Creta N Line Rear Wiper
5/10
Hyundai Creta N Line Taillight
View all Images
6/10
16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Lakhimpur Kheri
Creta N Line Price in Lakhimpur Kheri

Hyundai Creta N Line on road price in Lakhimpur Kheri starts from Rs. 19.37 Lakhs. The on road price for Hyundai Creta N Line top variant goes up to Rs. 21.08 Lakhs in Lakhimpur Kheri.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hyundai Creta N Line N8 1.5 Turbo MT₹ 19.37 Lakhs
Hyundai Creta N Line N8 1.5 Turbo MT Titan Grey Matte₹ 19.43 Lakhs
Hyundai Creta N Line N8 1.5 Turbo MT Dual Tone₹ 19.54 Lakhs
Hyundai Creta N Line N8 1.5 Turbo DCT₹ 21.08 Lakhs
...Read More

Hyundai Creta N Line Variant Wise Price List in Lakhimpur Kheri

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
N8 1.5 Turbo MT
₹19.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,82,300
RTO
1,80,230
Insurance
74,201
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
(Price not available in Lakhimpur Kheri)
19,37,231
EMI@41,639/mo
N8 1.5 Turbo MT Titan Grey Matte
₹19.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
N8 1.5 Turbo MT Dual Tone
₹19.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
N8 1.5 Turbo DCT
₹21.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup
View more Variants

Hyundai Creta N Line News

Hyundai Motor has launched the N Line version of the Creta SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end version of the Creta N Line costs around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 more than the standard Creta top-end variant.
Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line: Which SUV should be your pick?
29 Mar 2024
The Hyundai Creta N Line and the Kia Seltos X Line share the same underlying architecture, making them essentially the same car mechanically.
Hyundai Creta N Line vs Kia Seltos X Line: What are the key differences
18 Mar 2024
Hyundai Creta N Line is available only in two variants and comes pretty loaded with features.
Hyundai Creta N Line: Differences between N8 and N10 variants explained
16 Mar 2024
Creta N Line is priced competitively when put up against range-topping versions of Kia Setos, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. But does it make sense to buy it over the non N-Line version of the SUV?
Hyundai Creta N Line review: Dressed for pride, decked for drive
15 Mar 2024
The Creta N Line comes as a sportier trim of the highly popular Hyundai Creta and gets the option of just a turbocharged petrol engine.
⁠Hyundai Creta N Line vs Hyundai Creta: Price comparison
12 Mar 2024
Hyundai Creta N Line Videos

Hyundai Motor has launched the N Line version of the Creta SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end version of the Creta N Line costs around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 more than the standard Creta top-end variant.
Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line comparison: Which SUV suits you more?
29 Mar 2024
Hyundai Creta SUV has received its N Line avatar promising a sportier drive and several cosmetic changes targeted to attract young buyers.
Hyundai Creta N Line review: Dressed to thrill?
15 Mar 2024
The BYD Seal has been finally launched in India and the new offering arrives as a luxury electric sedan. This is BYD's third offering in India after e6 and Atto 3.
BYD Seal EV launched in India: Worry for Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6?
6 Mar 2024
Hyundai has launched the new Creta facelift SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The price range is quite similar to that of Kia Seltos, one of its key rivals.
Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king
17 Jan 2024
Hyundai Motor has launched the Creta 2024 facelift SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The compact SUV segment-leader will renew its rivalry with the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others.
Hyundai Creta 2024 facelift SUV launched: First look
16 Jan 2024
View all
 

