Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Specifications

Honda WR-V comes in two petrol variant and two diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The WR-V measures 3,999 mm in length, 1,734 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,555 mm. The ground clearance of WR-V is 188. A five-seat model, Honda WR-V sits in the Compact Suv segment in the Indian market.