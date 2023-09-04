Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Specifications

Honda WR-V [2020-2023] comes in two petrol variant and two diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 16.5 - 23.7 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The WR-V [2020-2023] measures 3,999 mm in length, 1,734 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,555 mm. The ground clearance of WR-V [2020-2023] is 188. A five-seat model, Honda WR-V [2020-2023] sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less