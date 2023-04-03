Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda WR-V comes in two petrol variant and two diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The WR-V measures 3,999 mm in length, 1,734 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,555 mm. The ground clearance of WR-V is 188. A five-seat model, Honda WR-V sits in the Compact Suv segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Honda WR-V price starts at ₹ 8.66 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 12.21 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda WR-V comes in 4 variants. Honda WR-V top variant price is ₹ 11.31 Lakhs.
SV MT Petrol
₹8.66 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
VX MT Petrol
₹9.76 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
SV MT Diesel
₹10.09 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Diesel
Manual
VX MT Diesel
₹11.31 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Diesel
Manual
