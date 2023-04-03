Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Specifications

HT Auto
Honda WR-V

3 out of 5
8.66 - 12.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Honda WR-V is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Honda WR-V Specs

Honda WR-V comes in two petrol variant and two diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The WR-V measures 3,999 mm in length, 1,734 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,555 mm. The ...Read More

Honda WR-V Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
VX MT Diesel
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
200 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
23.7
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
98 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
i-DTEC
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
948
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Twisted Torsion Beam, Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
188
Length
3999
Wheelbase
2555
Kerb Weight
1234
Height
1601
Width
1734
Bootspace
363
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
40
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Honda WR-V News

Honda Jazz is now also offered in a ZX variant.
Honda WR-V, Jazz taken off India product list; countdown for mid-size SUV nears
3 Apr 2023
Honda Cars had recently launched the new generation WR-V sub-compact SUV for the South Asian markets.
New Honda WR-V scores perfect five at ASEAN NCAP crash tests
20 Jan 2023
Honda Cars is offering heavy discount on some of its best-selling models like the City sedan in November.
Save up to 60,000 on Honda Cars like City and WR-V in November
7 Nov 2022
Honda Cars has introduced the new generation WR-V sub-compact SUV in Indonesia.
Honda WR-V, rival to Brezza, Nexon, breaks cover in new avatar
2 Nov 2022
Honda has teased the upcoming SUV for the South East Asian markets which is likely to hit Indian shores soon.
Honda to launch new sub-compact SUV, could be WR-V in new avatar
26 Oct 2022
Honda WR-V Variants & Price List

Honda WR-V price starts at ₹ 8.66 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 12.21 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda WR-V comes in 4 variants. Honda WR-V top variant price is ₹ 11.31 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
SV MT Petrol
8.66 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
VX MT Petrol
9.76 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
SV MT Diesel
10.09 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Diesel
Manual
VX MT Diesel
11.31 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Diesel
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

