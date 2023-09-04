hamburger icon
WR-V [2020-2023]MileageUser ReviewsImages
Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Front View
1/11
Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Front Left View
2/11
Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Right Side View
3/11
Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Rear Right Side
4/11
Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Rear View
5/11

Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Specifications

3 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
8.66 - 11.31 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Honda WR-V [2020-2023]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Specs

Honda WR-V [2020-2023] comes in two petrol variant and two diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 16.5 - 23.7 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel ...Read More