What is the on-road price of Honda Amaze in Surat? The Honda Amaze E 1.2 Petrol MT is priced on the road at Rs 8,02,205 in Surat.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Amaze in Surat? The RTO Charges for the Honda Amaze E 1.2 Petrol MT in Surat is Rs 50,647.

What will be the Insurance charges for Honda Amaze in Surat? The Honda Amaze E 1.2 Petrol MT's insurance charges in Surat are Rs 35,158.

What is the detailed breakup of Honda Amaze in Surat? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Honda Amaze in Surat is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 7,15,900, RTO - Rs. 50,647, Insurance - Rs. 35,158, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Honda Amaze in ##cityName## as Rs. 8,02,205 .

What is the on-road price of Honda Amaze Top Model? Top model of Honda Amaze is Honda 1.5 VX CVT Diesel and the on road price in Surat is Rs. 9,97,696.

