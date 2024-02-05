What is the on-road price of Honda Amaze in Mehsana? The Honda Amaze E 1.2 Petrol MT is priced on the road at Rs 8,02,205 in Mehsana.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Amaze in Mehsana? The RTO Charges for the Honda Amaze E 1.2 Petrol MT in Mehsana is Rs 50,647.

What will be the Insurance charges for Honda Amaze in Mehsana? The Honda Amaze E 1.2 Petrol MT's insurance charges in Mehsana are Rs 35,158.

What is the detailed breakup of Honda Amaze in Mehsana? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Honda Amaze in Mehsana is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 7,15,900, RTO - Rs. 50,647, Insurance - Rs. 35,158, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Honda Amaze in ##cityName## as Rs. 8,02,205 .

What is the on-road price of Honda Amaze Top Model? Top model of Honda Amaze is Honda 1.5 VX CVT Diesel and the on road price in Mehsana is Rs. 9,97,696.

What is the on road price of Honda Amaze? Honda Amaze on-road price in Mehsana starts at Rs. 8,02,205 and goes up to Rs. 9,97,696. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.