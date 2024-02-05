Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda Amaze on road price in Kota starts from Rs. 8.25 Lakhs.
The on road price for Honda Amaze top variant goes up to Rs. 10.30 Lakhs in Kota.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Honda Amaze E 1.2 Petrol MT and the most priced model is Honda Amaze VX 1.2 Petrol MT.
Honda Amaze on road price breakup in Kota includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Amaze is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki Ciaz which starts at Rs. 8.3 Lakhs in Kota and Citroen C3X starting at Rs. 7 Lakhs in Kota.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Amaze E 1.2 Petrol MT ₹ 8.25 Lakhs Honda Amaze S 1.2 Petrol MT ₹ 9.02 Lakhs Honda Amaze S 1.2 Petrol CVT ₹ 10.06 Lakhs Honda Amaze VX 1.2 Petrol MT ₹ 10.30 Lakhs
