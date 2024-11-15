|Engine
|6496 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
Purosangue SUV is a 4 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Purosangue SUV V12 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 11.96 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of V12 is 100 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like:
