Ferrari Purosangue SUV V12

Ferrari Purosangue SUV Front Left Side
Ferrari Purosangue SUV Left Side View
Ferrari Purosangue SUV Front View
Ferrari Purosangue SUV Rear Left View
Ferrari Purosangue SUV Rear View
Ferrari Purosangue SUV Wheel
11.96 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ferrari Purosangue SUV Key Specs
Engine6496 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Purosangue SUV specs and features

Purosangue SUV V12 Latest Updates

Purosangue SUV is a 4 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Purosangue SUV V12 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 11.96 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: Twin-Turbocharged
  • Max Torque: 716 Nm @ 6250 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 100 litres
  • BootSpace: 473 litres
    ...Read More

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV V12 Price

    V12
    ₹11.96 Crore*On-Road Price
    6496 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,50,00,000
    RTO
    1,05,50,000
    Insurance
    40,80,505
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    11,96,31,005
    EMI@25,71,337/mo
    Close

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV V12 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    Twin-Turbocharged
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    3.3 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    716 Nm @ 6250 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    715 bhp @ 7750 rpm
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Twin Turbo
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    6496 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Speed
    310 Kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.4 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Tyres
    255 / 35 R22
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Independent Multi-link, Optional MagneRide System
    Front Suspension
    Independent with Double Wishbones, Optional MagneRide System
    Rear Tyres
    315 / 30 R23
    Length
    4973 mm
    Wheelbase
    3018 mm
    Kerb Weight
    2033 kg
    Height
    1589 mm
    Width
    2028 mm
    Bootspace
    473 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    4 Person
    Doors
    2 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    100 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Optional
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote with Boot Opener
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Remote Operated
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Available
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Optional
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Airbags
    4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Optional
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Optional
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Optional
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Optional
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Optional
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    Optional
    Interior Colours
    Tortora / Nero, Charcoal / Nero, Carta Da Zucchero / Nero, Blu Medio / Nero, Blu Sterling / Nero, Nero, Terra Bruciata / Nero, Iroko / Nero, Cioccolato / Nero, Bordeaux / Nero, Rosso Ferrari / Nero, Cuoio / Nero, Beige Tradizione / Nero, Sabbia / Nero, Crema / Nero
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Optional
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV V12 EMI
    EMI23,14,203 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    10,76,67,904
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    10,76,67,904
    Interest Amount
    3,11,84,288
    Payable Amount
    13,88,52,192

