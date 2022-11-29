HT Auto
Ferrari Purosangue SUV Front Left Side
Ferrari Purosangue SUV Left Side View
Ferrari Purosangue SUV Front View
Ferrari Purosangue SUV Rear Left View
Ferrari Purosangue SUV Rear View
Ferrari Purosangue SUV Wheel
6/13

Ferrari Purosangue SUV Specifications

Ferrari Purosangue SUV is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 10,50,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 6496 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. Ferrari Purosangue SUV mileage is 10 kmpl.
10.5 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ferrari Purosangue SUV Specs

Ferrari Purosangue SUV comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a four-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 10 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Purosangue ...Read More

Ferrari Purosangue SUV Specifications and Features

V12
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
Twin-Turbocharged
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.3 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
716 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
715 bhp @ 7750 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
6496 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
310 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Tyres
255 / 35 R22
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent Multi-link, Optional MagneRide System
Front Suspension
Independent with Double Wishbones, Optional MagneRide System
Rear Tyres
315 / 30 R23
Length
4973 mm
Wheelbase
3018 mm
Kerb Weight
2033 kg
Height
1589 mm
Width
2028 mm
Bootspace
473 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
100 litres
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Available
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Optional
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Optional
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Optional
Interior Colours
Tortora / Nero, Charcoal / Nero, Carta Da Zucchero / Nero, Blu Medio / Nero, Blu Sterling / Nero, Nero, Terra Bruciata / Nero, Iroko / Nero, Cioccolato / Nero, Bordeaux / Nero, Rosso Ferrari / Nero, Cuoio / Nero, Beige Tradizione / Nero, Sabbia / Nero, Crema / Nero
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Ventilated Seat Type
Optional
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Ferrari Purosangue SUV News

Ferrari Purosangue is powered by a V12 engine that produces 715 hp power and 715 Nm of torque.
Ferrari Purosangue SUV is no more available for booking. Know why
29 Nov 2022
Ferrari teased the sharp looking LED daytime running lights of the Purosangue SUV.
Ferrari Purosangue SUV teased, unveiling on September 13
6 Sept 2022
File photo of Lamborghini Urus SUV.
Lamborghini may fight Ferrari Purosangue SUV with a higher-spec Urus
25 May 2022
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari confirms upcoming Purosangue SUV won't be electric, will get V12 engine
5 May 2022
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue SUV to be exclusive offering with limited units in markets
14 Apr 2022
Ferrari Purosangue SUV Variants & Price List

V12
10.5 Cr*
6496 cc
Petrol
Automatic
