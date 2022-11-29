Ferrari Purosangue SUV Specifications

Ferrari Purosangue SUV comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a four-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 10 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Purosangue SUV measures 4,973 mm in length, 2,028 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,018 mm. A four-seat model, Ferrari Purosangue SUV sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less