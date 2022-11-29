HT Auto
Ferrari Purosangue SUV is no more available for booking. Know why

Ferrari Purosangue SUV is no more available for booking. Know why

It seems Ferrari Purosangue is suffering from its huge success and can't keep up with strong customer demand. With the waiting period for the luxury high-performance SUV exceeding two years already, Ferrari has stopped accepting bookings for the Purosangue, reports Drive. The move comes within two and half months after the automaker introduced the Purosangue to the world in mid-September. It was only a couple of days later after the launch when Ferrari's commercial and marketing manager Enrico Galliera said that order books for the SUV could be temporarily closed.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Nov 2022, 16:27 PM
Ferrari Purosangue is powered by a V12 engine that produces 715 hp power and 715 Nm of torque.
The same person has now said to the Australian publication that Ferrari has stopped accepting bookings for the SUV due to a large backlog of orders. "It's no secret that we stopped taking orders. We had such an interest without delivering one single car. We made a decision that we thought was consistent with the positioning of Ferrari and the model," said Enrico. The production cap set by Ferrari for the Purosangue SUV has added to this decision.

While introducing the car, Ferrari claimed that the V12 SUV would account for no more than 20 per cent of the Italian automaker's annual vehicle production volume. This strategy has ensured that Ferrari will be busy with the thick order book after receiving a large number of bookings. The report claims that people who have booked the SUV have to wait for two years to get into the driving seat of Purosangue. Interestingly, this could be a backfiring decision for the Ferrari, as its Lamborghini has not put any production capping for the latter's Urus SUV, which is a potential rival for the Purosangue.

The Ferrari Purosangue comes as more expensive than virtually all of its rivals. The car is priced in the UK at 313,120 pounds, which is almost double the asking price of the Lamborghini Urus. Ferrari Purosangue production is slated to commence before the end of this year. Deliveries of the SUV are slated to begin in 2023.

First Published Date: 29 Nov 2022, 16:26 PM IST
TAGS: Ferrari Ferrari Purosangue luxury car
